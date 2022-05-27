SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shootings near the fairgrounds left at least one person wounded Friday afternoon. A young male victim was found by a house on Regent Street near Prentiss. Police say he suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound.
It's not known how he got to the neighborhood. But he was transported to Ochsner LSU Health.
Police Chief Wayne Smith was on scene. He described it as another possible rolling gun battle.
"There are multiple locations where the shots were fired from and we're not sure at this point where exactly where a crime scene is, where a shooting took place," Chief Smith said.
Police were also positioned at the end of Regent Street at Hudson. That's on the south side of Interstate 20. Across the interstate at the fairgrounds, there were more police officers and detectives piecing together facts and evidence.
The shootings happened at about 2 o'clock. The BTW High School graduation ceremony was held at nearby Hirsch Coliseum earlier. But it's not known if the shooters were connected to anyone at the event.