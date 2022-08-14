SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago, that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run.
It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and West 70th Street. Elizabeth Boyter says they got caught in the middle of a rolling dispute between armed gang members.
Two of the vehicles clipped their SUV, causing them to veer off the road and overturn, Ejecting them both.
She says her husband's last words and thoughts were about her. "All he kept telling them was save my wife. But he didn't make it, " said Boyter.
Boyter was in a coma for a month, and had to learn how to walk again.
Now, one year later, she's concerned that the people responsible for her husband's death won't be held accountable.
"They took a good person away from all of us,all of the family, and loved ones. I just need some closure, said Boyter.
The Boyter family and their supporters held a balloon release today at roadside memorial that marks the site of the accident. They're asking anyone with information to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.