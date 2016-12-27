Shreveport Police are investigating an armed robbery that looked like something straight out of an action movie.
It happened this morning at the corner of Wallace and W 70th street at the Family Dollar.
Police on the scene say they surrounded the store while security remotely kept its eyes on the suspects and the two other people inside
Officers confronted the armed robbers as they were exiting the business.
After a brief foot pursuit, patrolmen took both suspects into custody without incident.
Authorities seized a handgun from each suspect and recovered the money and cigarettes taken in the heist.
The suspects were 19 year old Brandon Gipson and 23 year old Nicholas Randle of the 1100 block of West 70th Street in Shreveport were charged with one count of armed robbery with the firearm penalty enhancement. Both men were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.