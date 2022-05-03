TEXARKANA, Ark. – City Manager Jay Ellington asked the Texarkana, Ark. Board of Directors Monday night for authorization to enter into a contract with Solid Waste Specialists, LLC.
The deadline for making decisions regarding residential and commercial waste collection is set in 2024.
The work needed in research for this project involves preparing and procuring documents required to solicit proposals for waste collection.
Initially, the city tried to take on the work in-house. Mr. Ellington stated it was estimated it could take anywhere from 800 to 1,000 hours and the staff is already overloaded.
In response, the City Manager advertised for a professional service to handle the work which has experience in this field and only one bidder replied.
When the board was told the cost for the consulting firm would total $44,000.00, the directors discussed the money could be used for better services such as fixing potholes.
Mayor Brown stated he was also concerned about the cost factor so the motion was tabled indefinitely until more information could be made available.