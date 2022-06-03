SHREVEPORT, La. -- Now that the waves have settled over the city pools controversy, it's hoped that they'll open as scheduled on Tuesday, June 7.
Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet, tells KTBS of that date, "That is the goal. We will send out a press release next week with final details."
Shelley McMillian, the head of Rock Solid, did not reply when we asked on Friday if she was on schedule to open the pools. Her non-profit group, which has run the pools since 2010, was told four weeks ago that they had lost the contract to a national company, USA Management.
Then Rock Solid suddenly got the contract back two weeks ago when USA Management declined the contract. Mayor Perkins explained why in an interview with us on Wednesday.
"They declined the price point. It got missed in their review or something. But they declined. They said they couldn't do it at that particular price," Perkins said.
The price point -- or contract amount -- is fixed at $125,000 dollars to run the city's five public pools. That was known going into the bid process.
Perkins also says that Rock Solid satisfied the city's concerns over past lawsuits in their successful appeal to regain the contract.