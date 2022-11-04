SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a bright and shiny new way to honor our military members as Veterans Week kicks off.
Operation Green Light begins Monday. The Veterans Celebration Committee is asking that all government buildings, businesses and homes light up in green. Chairman Ken Epperson says even the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will go green as part of the tribute. He wants it to last through Thanksgiving.
"This is in commemoration to honor and recognize our veterans and our military for the sacrifice that they've made," Epperson told a group of veterans and local officials gathered at Government Plaza.
There are more big events in Shreveport on the weekend after Veterans Day.
After missing the last two years because of COVID, the Veterans Honor Ceremony returns on Saturday, November 12, at 5 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.
General Anthony Cotton, Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, is the featured speaker.
Then on Sunday, November 13, the last day of the State Fair of Louisiana, it's the Veterans Honor Parade at 2 p.m. Veterans get free parking and admission to the fair.
On the other side of the river, it's the 18th annual Vets for Vets Warrior Run in Bossier City.
That event starts with e 5K and fun run, starting at 7:45 a.m. at the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway boat launch, next to the Bossier Sheriff's substation. You can register at the event for $30 dollars. There'll be refreshments at the Margaritaville north parking lot.
That lot is also the site for a motorcycle and car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There'll also be music, food, and raffle. Donations will go to lots of great causes for veterans.
"Disabled American Veterans program through the voluntary services. Through the homeless program all through Overton Brooks. We help them at the War Veterans Home. We help at the cemetery. We help in so many ways in the community and it just really shows. And the people really like to come out and be able to thank the veterans for what they do for us," said organizer Theresa Neff.