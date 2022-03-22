SHREVEPORT, La. -- The leader of "Operation Hustle City" -- a federal, state and local undercover operation to target drug trafficking in the area -- has been sentenced to federal prison.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Shamariay Duntae Locke, 36, of Haughton, to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Locke was the lead defendant in a case and was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2020 in connection with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Operation: “Hustle City.” He pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana and two counts of distribution of marijuana.
KTBS 3-Investigates broke news of this operation in 2020 as law enforcement agencies were actively picking up the defendants. The investigation included wiretaps that led officers to homes and even storage facilities in search of drugs, cash and guns. Numerous high-end vehicles were seized and parked temporarily in front of the Troop G headquarters in Bossier City. Large quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and powder cocaine were also seized.
The charges against Locke stemmed from a long-term investigation by law enforcement officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other federal and local agencies into the distribution and selling of marijuana and methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.
Through their investigation, DEA agents received information that Locke and other co-defendants were selling large amounts of marijuana to individuals in the north part of Shreveport. On two occasions in September 2017, agents watched Locke make a drug deal in a business parking lot.
However, at the sentencing hearing, the court found that these two instances were not the extent of Locke’s involvement in illegal drug distribution which ran at least from January 2016 to August 2020.
RELATED REPORT: Majority of 'Operation Hustle City' defendants plead guilty to federal charges
Ladarrell Cortrell Washington and Schyler Algernon Smith were also charged in connection with this case and have each pleaded guilty. Sentencing for Smith has been set for April 5. Washington’s sentencing will be April 6.
Other defendants who were previously convicted and sentenced in connection with this case are as follows:
• Jeremy Richard Francis
• Robert Lynn Baulkman
• Danny Glen Roy Welch
• Frank Gilford Joshua
• Michael Shane Haynes
• Henry A. Wright
• Arnelius Danta Terrell
Rico DeAngelo Lawrence is the only remaining defendant charged in this case and is currently a fugitive. Lawrence is aware that he is wanted and should be considered as armed and dangerous and should not be approached by non-law enforcement. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Lawrence, should contact Shreveport DEA Office at 318-676-4080 or the U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Offender Task Force by contacting their office at 318-934-4300 or by using their online tip portal at: www.usmarshals.gov/tips.
Federal agencies including DEA, Department of Homeland Security, ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service, all worked jointly with the Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conducting this investigation. The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Unrelated sentencing
Chico Terrell Bell, 41, of Shreveport, was sentenced by Hicks, Jr. to nine years, four months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Bell pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 14.
According to information presented in court, the DEA Narcotics Task Force searched Bell’s home in Shreveport in September 2020 and found him with one bag of methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets and a large sum of cash. They also recovered two digital scales, nine bags of about 914 methamphetamine tablets, two additional bags containing approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine and a bag containing 9mm ammunition.