SHREVEPORT, La. -- A collaborative effort dubbed "Operation MO" resulted this week in the roundup of alleged active juvenile gang members and their guns.
The special operation took place Tuesday and Wednesday and was carried out by the Shreveport Police Department’s VCAT and Warrants Unit in partnership with Caddo Parish Juvenile Services and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justic, Shreveport police said Friday in a news release.
"Operation MO" was "devised to capture juveniles who had outstanding Orders to Take into Custody (OTTIC) and juvenile probation warrants for violent offenses or firearms-related offenses. The mission is to ultimately disrupt the flow of juvenile criminal activities," according to police.
Some adults were arrested, too.
All offenders were booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center or the Shreveport City Jail.
Here's a look at who was jailed and what was seized:
17-year-old male Juvenile
Charges -- OTTIC: aggravated criminal property damage, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated burglary and theft
17-year-old male Juvenile
Charges -- OTTIC: Iilegal possession of a firearm
17-year-old male Juvenile
Charges -- OTTIC: Warrant for failure to appear. New charges: pPossession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS
Vyterris Thompson, 20
Charges -- OTTIC: illegal possession of stolen things. Caddo Sheriff’s Office warrant for possession of marijuana
15-year-old male Juvenile
Charges -- OTTIC: illegal possession of a firearm. New charges: minor in possession of a firearm
Markel Henderson, 19
Charges -- possession of mMarijuana, iIllegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of Schedule II narcotics
Deundra Johnson, 36
Charges -- possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of mMarijuana
J’ME William, 25
Charges -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Demarcus Lewis Jr., 19
Charges -- possession of a stolen firearm
Keemi Ratcliff, 21
Charges -- possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance
Weapons seizures:
- Revolver 38 caliber
- 9mm semi-auto assault pistol
- 223caliber semi-auto assault pistol
- 9mm semi-pistol (STOLEN)
- 223caliber semi-auto assault pistol (STOLEN)
- 9mm semi-auto pistol
- 9mm semi-auto pistol
- 7.62x39 semi-auto assault pistol
Drug seizures:
- 460 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,000
- 460 grams of synthetic marijuana with an estimated street value of $4,600
- 2,724 grams of THC gummies with a street value of $27,240
- 3,105 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $31,050
- $8,666 in cash