Emergency officials from all over the area gathered at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy this morning for a very important purpose - teaching teens the dangers of unsafe driving during the busy prom season.
Shreveport police and firefighters, Louisiana State Police troopers, Caddo sheriff's deputies, and employees from Sudden Impact, the Caddo Coroner's Office and LifeAir Rescue were all on-hand for the demonstration, which LifeAir Registered Nurse Tracy King calls "graphic."
"That's what we want. We want these images to stick with these children, especially since it's a completely reversible image," King said. "It isn't permanent...but it could be."
The operation included a mock crash, with theater students playing the roles of victims left bloodied and hurting following a poor decision by one of their peers. King says the hope is that through this demonstration, these teens will choose to not make those bad decisions in the future.
Demonstrations like this are held at various schools close to events like prom to illustrate the consequences of drinking or texting and driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seat belt.
"We think about summer. We think about spring break. We think about prom. We think about these high-risk events that are coming up," said King. "And that's why we center these big mock scenes around those events."