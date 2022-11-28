SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season has officially started for some youngsters from Caddo Parish Schools because they got a visit Monday from the big man.
"What do you want for Christmas?" asked Santa Claus.
That's right, Santa was taking requests trying to make sure that every boy and girl in the Shreveport area has a very merry Christmas. Each of the children got a special gift from Santa but that's just the beginning.
This is all part of an effort between the Shreveport Fire and Police Departments and Town Square Media for Operation Santa Claus.
The operation is intended to give local underprivileged children a reason to smile by providing new toys for Christmas. A toy drive will continue through Dec. 19 with toys being delivered on fire engines, and in police cars on Dec. 22-23. If you would like to donate here's a link for more information.