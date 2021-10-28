MINDEN, La. -- A multi-agency roundup of suspected gang members allegedly responsible for much of the violence in Minden and Webster Parish got underway Thursday morning with multiple arrests so far.
Called "Operation Save Our Streets," the investigation into the criminal activity associated with the gang has been underway for three years, Det. Shane Griffith said.
The suspects are connected to shootings and drug activity, Griffith said.
"This is just the beginning," he said of additional arrests that are anticipated.
Today's roundup focused on searching homes in Minden, throughout Webster Parish and even in nearby Bienville Parish.
Nine gang members had been arrested by noon. Four others who were jailed on other charges also will be served with arrest warrants, Griffith said.
Additionally, guns, drugs and thousands of dollars were seized.
Assisting Minden police and Webster sheriff's deputies were the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office, FBI, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Louisiana Probation and Parole agents.
"Thank you to that outside agencies for their mutual aid. Without them this operation wouldn’t have been possible," the Minden Police Association said in a social media post. The goal of operations like this is to keep the citizens, children, and property safe from destructive and dangerous violence from these gang members.