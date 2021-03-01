SHREVEPORT, La. - The discussion surrounding the Interstate 49 inner-city connector continues in 2021 a decision awaits on the route's final approval.
Anyone who pays attention to this topic can hear quite a bit depending on who wants to talk about it and the current political environment.
The I-49 inner-city connector has been discussed and studied for decades. Now, some that are against it being built through Shreveport feel they have an ally in Washington with the new Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who has said repeatedly things like, "We recognize how misguided investments and missed opportunities for federal transportation policies have reinforced racial and economic inequality."
"He said, on accepting the nomination, that black and brown neighborhoods for too long have been separated by these inner-city highways and that the Biden-Harris administration was going to be about righting that wrong," said John Perkins, media advisor to Allendale Strong.
"We have high confidence in the folks at the Department of Transportation, at the state level, at the federal highways folks and in our NLCOG here locally to wrap this up and get it moving," said Timothy Magner, president of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.
"He's already saying no more freeways to be built in black and brown communities. We don't want that, because all it is is another part of systemic racism where it divides the people," said Dorthy Wiley, president of Allendale Strong.
Ken Rogers, who heads the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments, offered his congratulations to Buttigieg on his confirmation.
"The I-49 project will continue through the environmental process as directed by the Federal Highway Administration and the National Environmental Policy Act until the issuance of a Record of Decision," Rogers.