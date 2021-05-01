SHREVEPORT, La- Saturday is the fourth day into the new mandate signed by LA Gov. John Bell Edwards on Wednesday. Those changes largely impact events and festivals. With capacity limits now back to normal and indoor events capable of 100% capacity with mask wearing, this allows events to admit more people in, make more revenue and give people the event they were hoping for.
"As you can see there is a lot of families, a lot of parents here and that's what we want. We want it to be a family event," said Gabriel Balderas. Balderas is the Chef and owner of El Cabo Verde and organized their 5th Cinco De Mayo celebration Saturday. Despite the on-and-off rain, the crowds came.
"I think that the easing of these restrictions are actually going to boost attendance some of our festivals and events," said Brandy Evans, VP of Communications for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. "Which will be good for a lot of event organizers who had to cancel their events last year, you know, financially, many of them took a blow because they had to cancel that event, they were not able to make that income. So it's extremely critical that they have well attended events this year,"
Evans said Port City Festival was a good indicator of that. While the Louisiana State Fair spring edition is up and running, SWEPCO Mudbug Madness is another big event coming. Terri Mathews is the festival chair for the festival, Mathews saw an impact of the mandate change the next day.
"Now that we can have more spaces, we're starting to get more calls," said Mathews. "Some people that were on waiting lists, we're able to put them in now. We're really excited that the demand is there. We're going to give them something to celebrate about,"
In the end, organizers are echoing the same feeling.
"Were very fortunate the governor changed the mask mandate and were going back in a way to 100%," said Balderas.