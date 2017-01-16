The Optimist Club of Shreveport, Inc., chartered in 1940, has named Chuck Meehan as the recipient of the 2017 Mr. Shreveport award. Meehan is president and CEO for Volunteers of America.
A native of McGregor, Iowa, Meehan studied in France while in college where he met his wife, Shreveport-native Camille Johnson. Meehan earned a master of social work degree from Louisiana State University in 1976 and began working for the State of Louisiana in the Office of Mental Retardation. In 1988, he joined Volunteers of America of North Louisiana as president and CEO.
Meehan has served on the Pastoral Council of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and as president of the Rotary Club of Shreveport. He is a past recipient of the National Conference for Community and Justice Brotherhood/Sisterhood Award, The Times Leadership Award, and the Shreveport Bar Association Liberty Bell Award. Meehan was inducted in the Junior Achievement of North Louisiana Business Hall of Fame in 2009. Meehan and his wife have four children and three grandchildren.
“Chuck Meehan fits perfectly into what the Optimist Club supports, and that is being a friend to youth in need,” said Ellen Ballard, president of the Optimist Club of Shreveport.
Mr. Shreveport is a title given to a community member by the Optimist Club of Shreveport who has given back to assist area youth; dedicated his/her time to make Shreveport a better place for children, and families to thrive; and faithfully promote the community by being an optimistic mentor and a friend to youth in need. The Club has honored 39 previous recipients with the title of Mr. Shreveport, including Clyde E. Fant, William Rountree, James Gardner, Beal Locke, Aaron Selber, Virginia Kilpatrick Shehee, Dr. Donald Webb, John and Mark Porter, Sydney B. Nelson, Mack McCarter, and Ricky Rogers.
Come join us in honoring Chuck Meehan as The Optimist Club of Shreveport 2017 Mr. Shreveport
- Mr. Shreveport award banquet
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at East Ridge Country Club at 6:30 pm
- Table sponsors are $600.00 for eight seats, and individual tickets are $85.00 each.
Contact Ellen Ballard at 868-6571 or eballard@eastridgecc.com for more information.