Optimist Club

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Optimist Club of Bossier City is once again living up to its organizational motto, "a friend of youth."

Teachers received $25,000 to make their classroom projects a reality.

One teacher we spoke with is getting a little creative with the money.

"I think kids spend a lot of time on computers in their everyday classrooms now so my grant is for Legos. Believe it or not theer a zillion things you can do with Legos," said Meredith Sparks of Bellaire Elementary School.

This is the 30th anniversary of the optimist club teacher grant program.

This year totals $547,000 the bossier city optimists have invested in bossier schools.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments