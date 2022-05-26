BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Optimist Club of Bossier City is once again living up to its organizational motto, "a friend of youth."
Teachers received $25,000 to make their classroom projects a reality.
One teacher we spoke with is getting a little creative with the money.
"I think kids spend a lot of time on computers in their everyday classrooms now so my grant is for Legos. Believe it or not theer a zillion things you can do with Legos," said Meredith Sparks of Bellaire Elementary School.
This is the 30th anniversary of the optimist club teacher grant program.
This year totals $547,000 the bossier city optimists have invested in bossier schools.