SHREVEPORT, La.- The new Origin Court mural by two local artists was unveiled to the public at Valencia Park in Shreveport on Saturday.
Artists KaDavien Baylor and Ben Moss worked alongside Caddo Magnet High School, their teacher Curtis Bass and about 100 volunteers from Caddo Magnet High art program to create a mural on the basketball court.
The purpose for the mural was to serve as an attraction to the community and to inspire them to keep their neighborhoods clean. Councilwoman LeVette Fuller was the overseer of the project and had the project in mind prior to being elected on the city council. Councilwoman Fuller along with neighborhood leaders Bessie Smith and Rachel Jackson opened the mural to the public with presentations and blessed the court.
"It's a vibrant and beautiful mural that represents the hopes and dreams of this community," said Councilwoman Fuller. "It's a really exciting and happy day."
According to Moss, the talent, funds and opportunity aligned for Fuller's vision to come to life and do something positive for her district. Once that happened, she reached out to him and Baylor to start on the mural.
"One of our biggest projects that we're working on is collaborating with the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce Leadership class," said Baylor. "We're painting an underpass that will be a gateway to downtown that's going to be wrapped in a beautiful gradation of colors that symbolize the spirit and energy of the people of Shreveport."
"Teaming up with KaDavien has taken our projects to the next level and we'll continue to elaborate," said Moss. "With the Chamber of Commerce project, we want it to not be a case where people say Ben and KaDavien did this, but that people think that this is a great place to be."
Baylor and Moss have worked on several projects prior to the Origin Court mural and the community can expect to see more from them within the near future and they hope to collaborate with more artists in Shreveport-Bossier City.