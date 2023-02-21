SHREVEPORT, La. - Orlandeaux's Café in Shreveport was honored Tuesday as one of the oldest black-owned restaurants in the country.
The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Group, the City of Shreveport, KOKA, and the Caddo Commission recognized the restaurant’s historic achievement.
The Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce said
Orlandeaux's Café was founded in 1921 and has been a staple in the Shreveport community ever since.
For over 100 years, the restaurant has served southern, Cajun, and Creole cuisine and has been a vital part of the city's rich culinary history.