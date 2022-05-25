Beto O'Rourke

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the press after he was kicked out for interrupting a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

 Dario Lopez-Mills

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.

As the Republican governor was finishing his remarks, O'Rourke approached the stage, pointed to the governor and said, "This is on you." "You are doing nothing. You are offering us nothing," O'Rourke told Abbott, as a police officer held out his arm, as if to stop the candidate from storming the stage.

Some on the stage yelled back at O'Rourke. Officers escorted him out.

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
0
2

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments