Bossier City, La.--The Oscars ceremony slap caused some controversy and a lot of chatter but it is also bringing alopecia into the spotlight.
Alopecia is a medical term that refers to hair loss in general. Jada Pinkett-Smith has been sharing about her struggle with the condition since around 2018. It is a more common condition than many people realize in fact about one million people in the U.S. are battling alopecia. It can show up at any age from children to adults, it impacts both men and women but it is more likely to affect African Americans.
One Bossier City hair stylist says it can really impact a person's confidence and self-esteem.
"For instance if they come in with hair loss they may say I don't want to sit out here in this open space where others can see, so we will do what it takes to make them comfortable. Sometimes we will schedule that particular client for a day we won't have a lot of clients. This is a very sensitive topic, especially for women in the black community," said Gracious Hands stylist Sherika Mcclought.
Mcclought takes pride in being able to help clients who are struggling with the condition to regain their confidence through doing her job well as a stylist. In some cases of alopecia, a dermatologist may suggest medication to help with the condition.