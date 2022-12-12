TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground.
On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc. based in Texarkana, Ark., climbed into the newly dug 20-foot deep sewer manhole for testing and lost consciousness from low oxygen. A second worker entered the hole attempting to rescue the man and lost consciousness. Both later died.
"Two lives were lost – and family, friends and co-workers are left to grieve – because Belt Construction Inc. failed to follow legally required steps designed to prevent a needless incident like this from happening," said OSHA Area Director Steven Kirby in Oklahoma City. "Employers assigning people to work inside a confined space must comply with safety standards, including providing and ensuring the use of required safety equipment, and obtain all necessary permits before the job starts to avoid tragedy."
OSHA proposed $287,150 in penalties for the incident and cited the company for six serious and two willful violations.
Belt Construction has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply with or contest the findings.
Texarkana-based Belt Construction Inc. is a family-owned company providing boring, tunneling, concrete work, water and wastewater pipe construction for aging water and wastewater infrastructure, serving Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.