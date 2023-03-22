HOMER, La. – A Claiborne Parish man accusing Sheriff Sam Dowies of injuring him during an incident last week is not the only one who is claiming excessive force at the hand of sheriff’s deputies.
Last week, Jeffrey Landrum, a licensed EMT, filed suit in federal court alleging he was threatened with bodily harm, groped, harassed and slammed into a door frame in November 2021 when Dowies, his chief deputy and a detective went to his home to arrest him in connection to a simple criminal damage to property and battery complaint. Landrum said he suffered injuries to his lower back.
Landrum said detectives wanted him to confess to the crimes. He also said alleged evidence was based on false testimony and fabricated evidence.
The Claiborne District Attorney’s Office reduced the charges and placed him in pretrial diversion, a program he completed on March 6. Landrum said all charges have since been dismissed.
In his petition, Landrum asks for a jury trial.
In August, a Homer man said the sheriff’s jail warden hit him in the back of the head as he was being booked into the Claiborne Detention Center. Cedre Moore said he was also threatened and maced. The warden’s actions were unprovoked, Moore said.
Dowies told KTBS then he was investigating warden Dusty Williams’ actions. He never responded to follow-up inquiries as to whether Williams was disciplined.
But fingers have been pointed at Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, too.
In February, Gregory Moak of Athens filed a lawsuit in federal court against the town of Homer, McDaniel and several officers alleging excessive use of force during a traffic stop.
Moak alleged he was beaten and tased. He’s seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.