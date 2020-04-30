SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just in time for the weekend and the start of May, you can eat out in Louisiana. Emphasis on the word "out."
You won't have to take your meal home. You can sit down at a table at restaurants that have outdoor seating. That's part of Governor John Bel Edwards' slight easing of his stay-at-home order to fight COVID-19.
Under state guidelines, restaurants will be limited to just 25 percent capacity on their patios. Tables must be 10 feet apart. And there'll be no tableside service. Customers will still have to pick up their orders curbside, then walk to the outdoor seating area.
"If they need a drink refill or something, they'll have to call the restaurant. We'll have to deliver it curbside again," explained Grant Nuckolls, owner of Twisted Root Burger Company. "We hope that's just a two-week deal. And when we get into phase one, that'll go away."
Nuckolls says patrons will be allowed inside to use the restroom.
The situation is not ideal, but Nuckolls says it's at least a start to recovering economically from the pandemic.
"I'm really excited because it lets us at least dip our toe in the water of doing what we do best, which is serving customers here at the restaurant, hot food, right off the grill. And so we're going to do it in a safe and smart way, and follow all the guidance," Nuckolls says.
Nuckolls says his restaurant is taking some extra precautions of its own.
"We're spending lots more on equipment and chemicals getting ready for all this. So this is something that we feel is going to be standard practice, even in the dining room, as we work our way through the first few phases of reopening.
We'll have an employee come and they'll re-sanitize the entire table and chairs, clean up anything, and then we'll be ready for the next guest. We're providing gloves and hand sanitizer complimentary to customers," Nuckolls added.
One of them is Robert Constable. As he waited outside for his to-go order on Thursday, he said, "We like to go out maybe three times a month and sit down and eat somebody else's cooking. "At their place. Not grab it and go. I'm tired of this grab and go."
Nuckolls is also making preparations for inside dining, which he hopes begins May 15. Twisted Root has installed plexiglass panels, separating each booth to stop virus spread. They're hardly visible. And Nuckolls says the panels may stay permanently.