LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Governor's Mansion on Wednesday following Sander's historic win the night before.
"Governor Hutchinson congratulated the Governor-elect on her historic victory and committed his administration to full cooperation with her and her team to ensure a seamless transition," Sanders' spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
Deere said Sanders thanked Hutchinson for his years of service to Arkansans, including his support to her campaign, his hospitality, and for his assistance to ensuring an orderly transition.
"With this being Arkansas' first Republican to Republican gubernatorial transition, the two agreed that it presents incredible opportunities to continue to move the state forward and unleash new, bold reforms," Deere said.
Deere said both Hutchinson and Sanders agreed to stay in contact and help their teams begin the work of a transition immediately.
Hutchinson, who was barred by term limits from seeking reelection, is considering a presidential run of his own, a job Sanders' former boss once held.
On Wednesday, the Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor, Chris Jones, conceded the election to Sanders and wished her well as she takes on this new role.
Sanders will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Jan. 10.