TEXARKANA, TEXAS – Texarkana, Texas police officers made two separate traffic stops and located over 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana Wednesday.
The first traffic stop was conducted in the 200 block of Reading Ave. Officers with the Special Investigations Unit stopped Byron Hunt, 33, of Texarkana, Texas for a traffic violation.
Officers discovered Hunt was wanted on four felony warrants for his arrest. He resisted arrest but officers got him handcuffed, and a search led to the discovery of 11.5 ounces of synthetic marijuana.
Hunt was booked into the Bi-State jail for the felony warrants, along with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2-A over 4 ounces under 5 pounds.
The second traffic stop was conducted in the 800 block of Richmond Road by Officer C. Johnson. As he pulled over the driver, Gaylon James, 36, of Texarkana, Texas, for a traffic violation, James accelerated for a short distance then stopped.
Johnson ordered James from his vehicle and detained him. James reportedly admitted to having drugs in the vehicle. Johnson found a large bag containing 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana.
James also had a small bag of marijuana on his person. James was booked into the Bi-state jail for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2-A over 5 pounds under 50 pounds.