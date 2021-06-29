SHREVEPORT, La. -- Drug enforcement agents seized more than 150 kilos of marijuana and THC edibles during a search at a Shreveport garage on Monday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Ryan Pugh, 41, was detained by agents with the DEA Task Force, Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police after arriving at a garage in the 7300 block of Henderson Street.
Agents searched a large crate in the bed of Pugh’s truck and found 121 kilograms (267 pounds) of THC edible candies, 35 kilos (78 pounds) of marijuana, 144 grams of THC oil and seven THC vape pens. Agents also seized $6,260 in cash from Pugh. The total value of the seizure was approximately $100,000.
Pugh was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana/THC. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
The DEA Task Force includes deputies and officers from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish sheriff’s offices, Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police and the DEA.