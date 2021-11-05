BENTON, La. -- A man previously arrested for child pornography faces even more charges after an examination of his electronic devices revealed more images of child and animal abuse, Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies said Friday in a news release.
Beau Helms was initially arrested on Oct. 21 on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. Detectives continued their investigation and found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, deputies said.
Detectives also found sexual abuse involving animals and discovered he used his devices to solicit a sexual encounter with a child under the age of 13, the news release states.
Sixteen known victims were identified, leading to the following additional charges:
- 11 felony counts of pornography involving juveniles.
- 6 felony counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
- 107 felony counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Total bond is $1,275,000.
Helms is held in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.