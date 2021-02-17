Weather Alert

...Potential continues for a light wintry mix into this morning in portions of the Four State region... .The significant winter storm yesterday has quickly shifted northeast out of the region during the evening hours yesterday. However, there remains the potential for a light band of freezing rain and snow to enter back into the southeast two thirds of the Four-State region over the course of the morning. This may result in very light additional ice or snow accumulations, and ensure that travel conditions in these areas continue to be treacherous ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze remain possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&