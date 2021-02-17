SHREVEPORT, La. - With a wintry mix falling outside, power outages continue to rise.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, SWEPCO is reporting 15,452 customers without power in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Here are the current outages according to SWEPCO in the ArkLaTex:
- Bossier Parish 237
- Caddo Parish 442
- DeSoto Parish 2,314
- Miller Co. 280
- Natchitoches Parish. 4,618
- Sabine Parish 4,512
- Shelby Co. 1,555
CLECO reports outages in the following locations:
- DeSoto Parish 476
- Natchitoches 108
- Red River 1,065
- Sabine 5,778
SWEPCO is ready to begin damage assessment and power restoration as Wednesday’s winter storm brings freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow to the ArkLaTex. The company anticipates significant damage to the electric system and the potential for extended power outages.
SWEPCO has assembling a power restoration workforce of more than 2,700 utility linemen, tree trimmers and support personnel from 15 states and Canada to assist company resources. Workers will be positioned in Shreveport, Natchitoches, Longview and Texarkana.