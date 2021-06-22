BATON ROUGE, La. - Over 160,000 people have signed up to participate in the Shot At A Million campaign, a program the state launched to reward residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports registration for the drawings began at noon Monday and over 61,000 people had signed up in the first hour.
The state is offering $2.3 million in cash and scholarship giveaways.
As of Monday, over 1.5 million Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated and a total of 1.7 million residents have taken at least one dose, according to health department.