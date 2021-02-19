SHREVEPORT, La. - Power companies across the ArkLaTex continue to restore electricity to their customers.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, SWEPCO reported 16,291 outages in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Here are the current outages according to SWEPCO in the ArkLaTex:
- Bienville Parish 109
- Bossier Parish 1,037
- DeSoto Parish 1,885
- Natchitoches Parish 4,665
- Panola Co. 284
- Sabine Parish 4,686
- Shelby Co. 710
CLECO reports:
- DeSoto Parish 152
- Natchitoches Parish 120
- Sabine Parish 1,262
Entergy outages in northwest Louisiana:
- Bienville Parish 310
Southwestern Electric Power Company workers and contractors continue to restore power to approximately 19,000 customers without service following a winter storm that brought freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow to the ArkLaTex.
Ice and snow brought down multiple trees and wires, particularly in the hardest-hit areas of Central Louisiana. Customers are reminded to stay away from downed lines and keep children and pets away as well. Report downed lines immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.
“Restoration work in our hardest-hit areas of DeSoto, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes has been slow going due to the ice and snow on the roads, but rising temperatures today and tomorrow will improve road conditions enabling us to speed up work,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “We appreciate the continued patience of customers as SWEPCO employees and contractors work as safely and quickly as possible to get their lights on.”
As temperatures rise, the melted snow and ice in some areas may turn to mud, which may limit access to off-road work sites where repairs are needed and cause delays.
SWEPCO has 1,500 internal and external personnel working to restore power to customers.
SWEPCO estimates power will be restored for 95% of customers by the following times:
· Caddo and Bossier parishes – 10 p.m. Friday
· Center, Texas – 10 p.m. Friday
· Bienville, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster and Winn parishes – 10 p.m. Monday
Thousands of customers will see service restored each day. Restoration in heavily-damaged areas will continue into next week.