SHREVEPORT, La. - Power companies across the ArkLaTex continue to restore electricity to their customers.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, SWEPCO reported 19,267 outages in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. 

Here are the current outages according to SWEPCO in the ArkLaTex:

CLECO ice on lines in Many

Ice has accumulated on service lines in Many. (Courtesy: CLECO)
  • Bienville Parish 112
  • Bossier Parish 427
  • DeSoto Parish 2,522
  • Natchitoches Parish. 5,929
  • Panola Co. 1,690
  • Sabine Parish 4,808
  • Shelby Co. 1,690

CLECO reports:

  • DeSoto Parish 195
  • Natchitoches Parish 333
  • Sabine Parish 1,431

Entergy outages in northwest Louisiana:

  • Bienville Parish 345
  • Natchitoches Parish 192
  • Webster Parish 185 

The areas most affected by the winter storm include DeSoto, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes and Shelby County, Texas.

SWEPCO estimates power will be restored for 95% of customers by the following times:

·Caddo and Bossier parishes – 10 p.m. Friday

·Center, Texas – 10 p.m. Friday

·Bienville, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster and Winn parishes – 10 p.m. Monday

Thousands of customers will see service restored each day. Restoration in heavily-damaged areas will continue into next week.

