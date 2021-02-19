SHREVEPORT, La. - Power companies across the ArkLaTex continue to restore electricity to their customers.
As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, SWEPCO reported 19,267 outages in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Here are the current outages according to SWEPCO in the ArkLaTex:
- Bienville Parish 112
- Bossier Parish 427
- DeSoto Parish 2,522
- Natchitoches Parish. 5,929
- Panola Co. 1,690
- Sabine Parish 4,808
- Shelby Co. 1,690
CLECO reports:
- DeSoto Parish 195
- Natchitoches Parish 333
- Sabine Parish 1,431
Entergy outages in northwest Louisiana:
- Bienville Parish 345
- Natchitoches Parish 192
- Webster Parish 185
The areas most affected by the winter storm include DeSoto, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes and Shelby County, Texas.
SWEPCO estimates power will be restored for 95% of customers by the following times:
·Caddo and Bossier parishes – 10 p.m. Friday
·Center, Texas – 10 p.m. Friday
·Bienville, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster and Winn parishes – 10 p.m. Monday
Thousands of customers will see service restored each day. Restoration in heavily-damaged areas will continue into next week.