SHREVEPORT, La- Over 20 units of police and firemen responded to a shooting on Saturday afternoon that killed two men.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Clanton Street where one man was found dead under a carport, according to SPD.
The second man was found shot in an empty lot and was sent to Ochsner LSU Health where he died.
No names have been released yet, but police tell KTBS that both men were between 15 and 25 years old.
SPD said there are no suspect at this time, but one person is being detained for questioning.