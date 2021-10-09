BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's problem of wasted COVID-19 vaccine shots continues to increase.
The latest data shows about 224,000 doses have been thrown out across the state as health providers can't find enough residents willing to roll up their sleeves.
The number of trashed doses has nearly tripled since the end of July, even as Louisiana struggled with a fourth, deadly surge of the coronavirus pandemic during that time that led to increased interest in the vaccines.
More than 2.1 million people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated. That's about 46% of the population.