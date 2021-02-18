SHREVEPORT, La. - Power companies across the ArkLaTex continue to restore electricity to their customers.
As of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, SWEPCO reported 20,907 outages in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Here are the current outages according to SWEPCO in the ArkLaTex:
- Bossier Parish 1,305
- Caddo Parish 496
- DeSoto Parish 3,077
- Natchitoches Parish. 5,404
- Panola Co. 287
- Sabine Parish 5,311
- Shelby Co. 1,234
- Webster Parish 360
CLECO reports:
- DeSoto Parish 300
- Natchitoches Parish 394
- Red River Parish 99
- Sabine Parish 3,085
Entergy outages in northwest Louisiana:
- Bienville Parish 1,434
- Lincoln Parish 797
- Natchitoches Parish 223
- Webster Parish 270
SWEPCO workers and contractors early Thursday began checking on damage and mobilizing crews to restore service to customers without power.
"As we saw the forecast for ice move south, we positioned workers in Shreveport, Natchitoches and Center. These line, tree and support workers are out assessing damaging and restoring power," said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations.
SWEPCO has 1,500 internal and external resources working in our hardest-hit areas. Additional crews called to help SWEPCO were unable to reach our staging areas due to hazardous road conditions.
The areas most affected by the winter storm include DeSoto, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes and Shelby County, Texas.
SWEPCO estimates power will be restored for 95% of customers by the following times:
·Caddo and Bossier parishes – 10 p.m. Friday
·Center, Texas – 10 p.m. Friday
·Bienville, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster and Winn parishes – 10 p.m. Monday
Thousands of customers will see service restored each day. Restoration in heavily-damaged areas will continue into next week.