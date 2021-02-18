SHREVEPORT, La. - The wintry mix may have stopped falling outside, but the power outages continue.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, SWEPCO reported 23,386 customers without power in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Here are the current outages according to SWEPCO in the ArkLaTex:
- Bossier Parish 2,087
- Caddo Parish 783
- DeSoto Parish 3,383
- Natchitoches Parish. 5,407
- Panola Co. 287
- Sabine Parish 5,453
- Shelby Co. 2,061
- Webster Parish 360
CLECO reports:
- DeSoto Parish 427
- Natchitoches Parish 394
- Red River Parish 685
- Sabine Parish 3,178
Entergy outages in northwest Louisiana:
- Bienville Parish 1,587
- Lincoln Parish 899
- Natchitoches Parish 222
- Webster Parish 570
SWEPCO is ready to begin damage assessment and power restoration as Wednesday’s winter storm brings freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow to the ArkLaTex. The company anticipates significant damage to the electric system and the potential for extended power outages.
SWEPCO has assembling a power restoration workforce of more than 3,000 utility linemen, tree trimmers and support personnel from 15 states and Canada to assist company resources. Workers will be positioned in Shreveport, Natchitoches, Longview and Texarkana.