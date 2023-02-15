ZWOLLE, La. -- Over 400 fentanyl pills, marijuana, mushrooms and other assorted drugs were seized Tuesday during a raid of two homes in Zwolle, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Wednesday in a news release.
The search resulted in the arrest of Jarvarius Jamal Holden, 26, of Zwolle. The sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating him for the last two weeks for selling fake fentanyl pills, Mitchell said.
T.N.T agents were joined by Sabine deputies and the Special Operations Group in simultaneously searching two homes on Jenny Loop. Seized were 434 fake Oxycodone pills which tested positive for fentanyl, over 1 pound of marijuana, 4 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, two bottles of Promethazine syrup, various drug paraphernalia and $6,682 in cash.
Mitchell said there have been several overdoses, including two deaths, as a result of fentanyl in recent months in Sabine Parish.
“Fentanyl is a deadly drug, even in very small amounts, and it is often disguised as other popular pain pills," Mitchell said.
T.N.T. agents are aggressively investigating illegal drug activity involving fentanyl and "acting quickly to get this dangerous drug off the streets in Sabine Parish," he added.
Holden is held without bond in the Sabine Detention Center on the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession of legend drug (Promethazine)
- Possession of hallucinogenic plant
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Aggravated second-degree battery
- Cruelty to juveniles (Zwolle Police Department case)
- Warrant for failure to appear for pre-trial conference for possession of a Schedule I
- Speeding (43/30)
- No insurance
- Warrant for two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I
- Possession of Schedule IV
- Possession of firearm while in possession of CDS
- Resisting an officer
- Warrant for failure to appear for pre-trial conference for possession of a Schedule II
- DeSoto Parish warrant for failure to appear for status conference for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II
- Possession of Schedule II (2-28 grams)
- DeSoto Parish warrant for failure to appear for status conference for possession of a legend drug
- Driving under suspension
- Cancelled license plate
Mitchell expressed appreciation to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Tri-Parish Narcotics Task Force and Zwolle PD for their help in the investigation.