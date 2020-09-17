SHREVEPORT, La - A vacant duplex was the scene of a major fire Thursday night in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. At least 15 units responded to the scene.
According to Caddo 911 records, the fire started just before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Boisseau Street. That is between Myrtle and Logan streets.
Even though the structure is vacant, fire officials say it's possible utilities were still connected and that had something to do with the fire.
-----
