SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus.
WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage.
"What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can be so evil," he said.
According to officials, the suspect carried in a 5-gallon can of gas and lit a fire inside of the building. Shreveport fire and police departments were at the scene within minutes.
"We are grateful the damage was minimal, only water damage. All things that can be cleaned up and repaired," McMenis said.
McMenis confirms they will hold church services this Sunday.