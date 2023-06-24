SHREVEPORT, La. - Despite power restored to more than 95 percent of nearly 250,000 Ark-La-Tex residents following last week’s super cell severe weather event, late Friday storms packed another punch to east Texas and temporarily added new outages.
Saturday morning reports show the storm knocked power to 6,445 customers in Henderson, at peak. Currently 3,960 Henderson customers are without power.
As a result, teams were mobilized and redeployed to hard hit areas. Additionally, the base camp in Longview, Texas for forestry, distribution, transmission, and line crews was extended another day for focused efforts so teams can continue working together to help repower all areas in their latest push to return everyone to service.
“Being without power is difficult. This super cell storm produced unprecedented damage across the Ark-La-Tex,” said SWEPCO President and COO Brett Mattison. “We’re so appreciative of all the crews who joined with us and to our community partners and customers. From all of us at SWEPCO, thank you for your patience and support as we continue to work to repower our communities. We aren’t stopping.”
At the height of the week-long restoration, nearly 4,000 utility professionals converged across the Ark-La-Tex to rebuild SWEPCO’s energy delivery system. Currently, approximately 3,212 utility professionals continue working in our communities.
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, SWEPCO reports show an estimated 10,697 customers were without power including:
- 7,917 in Texas
- 1,902 in Louisiana
- 29 in Arkansas
If you get a text alert that your power is back on, but you’re still without power, report your outage by replying OUT to that text message.