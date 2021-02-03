NATCHEZ, La. -- One person was injured in a late night house fire in Natchez, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
The fire was reported around 11:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of state Highway 119. The home's sole occupant, James Robinson, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center suffering from possible smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Fire units from District 5 stayed on the scene until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies temporarily closed the highway until blaze was extinguished.