Overnight shooting in Bossier City, 1 dead

Matthew Bailey

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A shooting early morning Saturday in the 400 block of John Wesley Blvd. has left one woman dead.

Bossier City police responded to the Drake Apartment complex around 1:33 a.m. where the 32-year-old woman was shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport. 

The investigation revealed there was a fight between the woman and a man, who was identified as Matthew Bailey, 43.

Bailey left the residence and returned shortly with a gun and then fired several times into the apartment. The shots fired hit the woman and her dog, police said.

The woman died from her injuries; the dog is expected to recover.

Detectives arrested Bailey on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Bailey is in custody on a total bond amount of $855,000.

