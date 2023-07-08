Overnight shooting in Bossier City, one dead

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A shooting early morning Saturday at the 400 block of John Wesley Blvd. has left one woman dead.
Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) responded to the Drake Apartment complex around 1:33 a.m. where the 32-year-old victim was shot and transported to Ochsner LSU.
Investigation revealed that a fight happened between the victim and suspect who is now identified as Matthew Bailey, 43.
Bailey left the residence and returned shortly with a gun and then fired several times into the apartment. The shots fired hit the victim and her dog.
The victim died from her injuries; the dog is expected to recover.
Bossier City detectives arrested Bailey who has been charged with second degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Bailey is in custody on a total bond amount of $855k.