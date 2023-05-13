SHREVEPORT, La.- A shooting early in the morning on Saturday, May 13th, left four men wounded. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a shots fired call on Hollywood and Jewella Road in Shreveport at the Hollywood Mini Mart. Officers then were called to a Stop N Shop on Jewella Ave about a mile away from the primary scene.
Officers found an SUV with blown tires and shattered windows. Police say the victims of the shooting had driven to the Stop n Shop fleeing their attackers. All four wounded men were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Police have not identified any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.