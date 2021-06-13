SHREVEPORT, La - Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at the 4100 block of Mandelane Street.
Officials say one man was taken to Ochsner LSU with at least three gun shot wounds to his upper body.
According to officers on the scene the victim was shot in the 4100 block of Mandelane Street but managed to jump a fence, get to the 4100 block of Jacob Street, then knock on two doors before someone contacted police.
Responding officers say they heard around 30 shots fired just before the call came in at 3:20 a.m.
There are no suspects at this time.