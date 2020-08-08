Overnight shootings in Shreveport leave two in hospital, including juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. - A violent night in Shreveport left two people recovering from gunshot wounds from two separate shootings.
The first shooting occurred just before 11 p.m.
According to Shreveport Police, the male victim was talking with friends in a yard in the 500-block of East 73rd St. when he was shot in the shoulder.
The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South with non-life-threatening injuries.
Not long after, SPD responded to a shots fired call in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Three people were driving in a car near the intersection of Linwood Ave. and 77th St. when they heard gunshots.
A female juvenile was struck in the rear and transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shreveport Police do not currently have any suspects in either shooting.