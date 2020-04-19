Overnight shootings leave one dead, one hospitalized in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are investigating the cause of two shootings in Shreveport that left one dead, and another with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.
Shortly after 1:00 a.m., SPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900-block of Frostwood Dr. Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Treyvion Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shreveport Police believe that Johnson was speaking with another male at a home when the man opened fire striking Johnson several times. Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the suspect. Johnson was taken to Oschsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.
A second shooting was reported just after 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pickett St. and Fairfield Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 20-year-old male who had been shot once in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is currently underway and no suspects have currently been identified.
Anyone with any information about either shooting are asked to contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.