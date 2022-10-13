SHREVEPORT, La. - There are scattered reports of trees down and power outages across the region after the storms that rolled through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and early Thursday. Most of them are in DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine parishes. Just before 2:30 a.m., more than 5,800 SWEPCO customers were in the dark.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Highway 5 and Highway 175 was closed due to a fallen tree. It's expected clean-up will take several hours.
Meantime in Sabine Parish, a tree has fallen blocking one lane of Highway 6 west of Many. That's between Oak Hill and Pioneer.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.