SHREVEPORT, La. - The VA held its first town hall since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several veterans voiced their concerns about the one-star rating received by the Overton Brooks VA based on patient data gathered from 2017 through 2022 during the peak of the pandemic. The VA is saying aggravation led to that score.
They scored similarly to other hospitals in safety of care, mortality and timely effective care.
Readmission rates are a prime concern, and the VA is trying to bring them down. The VA also helping overworked staff and cleaned up the facility -- areas where they scored worse than other hospitals.
Veterans were angry during the COVID-19 pandemic when they could not see their loved ones, not just family members. Veterans demanded the VA bring back PTSD support groups.
Representatives also talked about the lack of staffing, specifically GI specialists and surgeons for complex procedures.
They are also addressing veterans travel reimbursements, and they have brought on Uber Health to help drive veterans to their appointments
The VA urges any veterans with any concerns to contact their administrators through email, and they will continue to provide veterans the best and quickest care they can.