SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Overton Brooks VA Medical Center received a one out of five star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services based on five criteria: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
The Mission Act is a law that gives veterans the right to choose where they get their medical care. VA whistleblower Shea Wilkes says the Overton Brooks VA is not abiding by that law.
"The VA has made it very evident that they want to keep all veterans in house," Wilkes says. "They can stall that out. They can add steps to make it more difficult to go to community care. They add steps in there where it goes to the Clinic Chief and the Chief decides not to send them out. They send it back to the scheduler, a week or two goes by, then the scheduler calls and says they can be booked in 28 days, even though they're overbooked, adding more and more time."
Veterans have the option to seek care from private health care providers. This expanded access is intended to reduce wait times, but Shay Wilks says that the VA is not abiding by these standards.
The Mission Act also establishes a veterans community care program which consolidates multiple private health care systems into one. Veterans, spouses and children are able to choose anyone within that system.
"One hundred percent service connected veterans' dependents have more choice of their care than the veteran does," Wilks said.
Wilkes says this illusion of choice is what's driving veterans away from the VA to more private health care providers.
"You're assigned a provider. You have very little ability to change providers, so you're stuck with who you get. If you have to go to a specialty provider, they automatically assign you a specialty provider. You can't fire your provider, you have to request a new one," Wilks said.
"Our goal at OBVAMC is to provide world-class care to every Veteran every time they enter one of our facilities. With an average of more than 13,000 inpatient days of care and 460,000 patient encounters annually, we are committed to continuously improving the quality and timeliness of the care we offer our Veteran patients," said representatives at OBVAMC when asked about the one star rating.
"We have made several changes over the last several years to enhance the patient experience and to ensure safe patient care. We have recently deployed more than 50 digital screens that help reduce patient anxiety while educating Veterans and reminding them of the other valuable clinics and services available to them at OBVAMC. We have also renovated several Veteran care wards and are in the process of installing new surgical robots. Additionally, we are investing in a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab. We’re seeing tangible improvements in our Readmission and Care Transition scores: Readmission rates have decreased from 17.60% to 13.78%, and we expect to see continued improvement with implementation of more tools to increase communications with Veterans at discharge," OBVAMC representatives said.