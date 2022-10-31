SHREVEPORT, La. -- The owner of the burned down former Shreve Square building is asking a judge to stop the city from demolishing what's left of the tenuous structure, because the investigation into the suspected arson is not finished.
In his court filing, owner Marcus Hunter -- who is a judge himself on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals -- attached an email he sent to city officials last Thursday, October 27. In that email, Hunter said, "I would be hesitant to move forward with any actions to further disassociate the property from its owner until the investigative reports have concluded and can be provided to all stakeholders to gauge next steps."
The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed on Monday that the investigation into the suspected arson blaze continues.
The fire happened September 21. Two days later, the city gave Hunter 30 days notice to demolish and remove debris from the site, or else the city could do it for him and send him the bill.
Just over a week ago, bricks from the weakened north wall fell and hit a business across the alley, The Sand bar.
Hunter also indicates in his email that he still wants to redevelop the site. It was abandoned and partially collapsed when he bought it in a tax sale from the city in 2019.
No court date on his injunction request is set yet.