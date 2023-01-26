FLORIEN, La. -- Florien police have arrested the owner of two pit pull dogs that were left chained and starving on an empty lot.
Tajarez Jushun White, 30, is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. He's still in the Sabine Parish Detention Center.
Florien police partnered with the Humane Society of Louisiana two weeks ago to care for the dogs after they were located. HSL Director Jeff Dorson credits Florien police Det. Summer Carter with responding to the complaint about the two dogs that were skin and bones and did not have food or shelter.
Carter contacted the Sabine Humane Society, which operates the parish shelter, for backup. Animal control officers picked up the two dogs but realized additional funds were needed to treat them.
Shelter Director Lisa Butler reached out to the HSL for financial support. Now named Lucy and Lucky, the two dogs are receiving medical care thanks to donations received from supporters. Any surplus funds will support the Sabine shelter's operations, Dorson said.
"Officer Carter worked very hard to build her case against White. He was already charged with failing to register as a sex offender and flight from an officer, and now he faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals," Dorson said. "Please also thank Officer Carter for her job in tracking down and arresting White and members of the Sabine Animal Shelter for nursing them back to health."